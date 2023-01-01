2019 Subaru Impreza

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 8 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10160319

10160319 Stock #: 703809

703809 VIN: 4S3GTAC66K3703809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 703809

Mileage 73,836 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.