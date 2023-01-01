Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

73,836 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,836KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10160319
  Stock #: 703809
  VIN: 4S3GTAC66K3703809

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Stock # 703809
  Mileage 73,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

