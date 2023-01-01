$42,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the exhilarating 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech, a high-performance sports sedan with a mere 36,325 kilometers on the odometer. This exceptional WRX STI is now available at our dealership, offering an impressive blend of power, technology, and driving dynamics.
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech embodies rally-inspired performance with its turbocharged engine and Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. This sedan delivers an adrenaline-pumping driving experience, complete with a sport-tuned suspension and precise steering for maximum control.
Inside the cabin, you'll discover a driver-focused cockpit equipped with advanced technology. The Sport Tech trim level adds luxurious touches such as leather upholstery, a premium infotainment system, and a suite of driver-assistance features, ensuring every drive is comfortable and convenient.
With its distinctive and aggressive design, the WRX STI commands attention wherever it goes. From its bold grille to its eye-catching wheels, this sports sedan exudes confidence and performance.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech, a car that effortlessly combines power, precision, and practicality. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the WRX STI is a favorite among driving enthusiasts. Elevate your driving experience with this remarkable and low-mileage Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
