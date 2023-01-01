Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

36,325 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler

2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425741
  • VIN: JF1VA2Y68K9824596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the exhilarating 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech, a high-performance sports sedan with a mere 36,325 kilometers on the odometer. This exceptional WRX STI is now available at our dealership, offering an impressive blend of power, technology, and driving dynamics.

 

The 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech embodies rally-inspired performance with its turbocharged engine and Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. This sedan delivers an adrenaline-pumping driving experience, complete with a sport-tuned suspension and precise steering for maximum control.

 

Inside the cabin, you'll discover a driver-focused cockpit equipped with advanced technology. The Sport Tech trim level adds luxurious touches such as leather upholstery, a premium infotainment system, and a suite of driver-assistance features, ensuring every drive is comfortable and convenient.

 

With its distinctive and aggressive design, the WRX STI commands attention wherever it goes. From its bold grille to its eye-catching wheels, this sports sedan exudes confidence and performance.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech, a car that effortlessly combines power, precision, and practicality. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the WRX STI is a favorite among driving enthusiasts. Elevate your driving experience with this remarkable and low-mileage Subaru WRX STI Sport Tech.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

