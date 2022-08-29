Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

59,000 KM

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

STI - Leather/Suede, Brembo Brakes, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9063493
  • Stock #: K9815819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Subaru WRX Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru WRX delivers a 2.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Reverse Camera, Leather, Dual Zone Climate Control. Brembo Brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

