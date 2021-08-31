Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

27,900 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

MID RANGE/ FULL SELF DRIVE/ CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Tesla Model 3

MID RANGE/ FULL SELF DRIVE/ CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8045266
  • Stock #: 3989
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7KF421031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3989
  • Mileage 27,900 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL SELF DRIVE AUTO PILOT SOFTWARE($10,000 UPGRADE), MID RANGE, LOW KM! This beautiful Tesla Model 3 offers Tesla's iconic and unmatched tech for a more reasonable price. With impressive range of 445km, and exhilarating accerlation, this Mid-Range Model 3 has the ability to do 0-60MPH in just 5 Seconds! Options and features include: Full Self Drive Auto Pilot, Vegan Leather Interior, Wood Interior Trim, Panoramic Roof, Aero Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, 360 Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Front and Rear Trunk, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

