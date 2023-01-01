2019 Toyota Avalon

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10195650

10195650 Stock #: 017536

017536 VIN: 4T1BZ1FB8KU017536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.