Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Avalon

83,300 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Avalon

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Avalon

Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10195650
  2. 10195650
  3. 10195650
  4. 10195650
  5. 10195650
  6. 10195650
  7. 10195650
  8. 10195650
  9. 10195650
  10. 10195650
  11. 10195650
  12. 10195650
  13. 10195650
  14. 10195650
  15. 10195650
  16. 10195650
  17. 10195650
  18. 10195650
  19. 10195650
  20. 10195650
  21. 10195650
  22. 10195650
  23. 10195650
  24. 10195650
  25. 10195650
  26. 10195650
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10195650
  • Stock #: 017536
  • VIN: 4T1BZ1FB8KU017536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 StarCraft Autum...
 0 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 75,550 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 86,765 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory