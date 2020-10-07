2019 Toyota C-HR

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Reverse Camera USB port Lane Departure Warning STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Forward collision alert Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.