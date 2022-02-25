$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
519-836-2900
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE, 6-Speed Manual, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure, & Much More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8382477
- Stock #: K3064996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, CVT, Variable, 2.0 L
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
ONE OWNER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4