2019 Toyota Corolla

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8382477

8382477 Stock #: K3064996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward collision alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features ONE OWNER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.