2019 Toyota Corolla

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, 6-Speed Manual, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure, & Much More!

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE, 6-Speed Manual, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure, & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8382477
  • Stock #: K3064996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, CVT, Variable, 2.0 L

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
ONE OWNER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

