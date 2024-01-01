Menu
LE AWD, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!

LE AWD, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota RAV4 boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control. Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, AWD.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota RAV4 come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
CLEAN CARFAX

