$38,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9111088

9111088 Stock #: KW005099A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Trim Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD LEATHER Touch Screen Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.