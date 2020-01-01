Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Toyota SafetySense, Bluetooth and more!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Toyota SafetySense, Bluetooth and more!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 4451730
  2. 4451730
  3. 4451730
  4. 4451730
  5. 4451730
Contact Seller

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4451730
  • Stock #: KS009354
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6KS009354
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

*This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Sienna previous daily rental boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Toyota SafetySense, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning.8 passenger, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Side Doors, Power Mirrors.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Sienna come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No claim limit.5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 8 PASSENGER
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
  • Power Side Doors
  • Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 67,000 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 1...
 31,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Send A Message