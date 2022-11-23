Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,500

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

TRD Sport 4x4-Premium PKG, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, & More!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

82,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9386353
  • Stock #: KX045001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloy Wheels.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
am/fm
4x4
LEATHER
Blind Spot Monitor
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

