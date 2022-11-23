$43,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-836-2900
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport 4x4-Premium PKG, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$43,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9386353
- Stock #: KX045001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Tacoma delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloy Wheels.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.