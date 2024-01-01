Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors/Seats and MORE!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

R-Line Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

R-Line Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10979453
  2. 10979453
  3. 10979453
  4. 10979453
  5. 10979453
  6. 10979453
  7. 10979453
  8. 10979453
  9. 10979453
  10. 10979453
  11. 10979453
  12. 10979453
  13. 10979453
  14. 10979453
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
150,000KM
Used
VIN WVWSR7AN1KE007644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2293
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors/Seats and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Volkswagen Jetta GLS SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED 169,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Kia Sorento SX Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! 145,000 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! 154,000 KM $16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Arteon