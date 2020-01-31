Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline, Rear Camera, Android/AppleCarplay, Bluetooth, Heated Seats + Washer Nozzles, Alloys

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$18,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4632213
  • Stock #: KM015142
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU6KM015142
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Previous Daily Rental Volkswagen Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned/Previous Daily Rental This Volkswagen Golf delivers a 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Start + Stop W/ Regenerative Braking, Reverse Camera, LED Tail lights. Heated Washer Nozzles, Heated Mirrors, Apple Car Play, App Connect, Android Auto, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy Golf today!700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included/Previous Daily RentalEXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
  • Apple Car Play

