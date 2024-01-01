Menu
*This Volkswagen Jetta Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Volkswagen Jetta delivers a 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels.

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
95,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU5KM010897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Volkswagen Jetta Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Volkswagen Jetta delivers a 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
New Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

