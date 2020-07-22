Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Reverse Camera LEATHER Touch Screen USB port STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.