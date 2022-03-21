Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

120,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Execline Certified!SingleOwner!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

120,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Single Owner Ontario vehicle equipped with Navigation, Lane Assist, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Leather Power Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email AutoMarket

519-767-0007

