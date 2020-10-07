2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Reverse Camera 17" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

