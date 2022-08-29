Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

105,321 KM

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Certified!Navigation!PanoramicSunrrof!WeApproveAllCredit!

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Certified!Navigation!PanoramicSunrrof!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

105,321KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22T1938
  Mileage 105,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario vehicle equipped with Navigation, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Panoramic Roof, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

