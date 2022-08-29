2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9148540

9148540 Stock #: 22T1938

22T1938 VIN: 3VV4B7AX0KM102089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T1938

Mileage 105,321 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Daytime Running Lights Dual front airbags Exterior Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet 2 keys Apple Car Play Single Owner Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch

