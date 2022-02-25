2020 Audi A3

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8342145

8342145 Stock #: LA032286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.