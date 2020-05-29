2020 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V-Nose Cargo Tailer

+ taxes & licensing
This Model:
2020 CTC 7x14 V Nose
(Size does not include the v-nose; size plus the v-nose)
HEIGHT: 6'6"
COLOUR: Pewter
FRAME: Steel
REAR DOOR: Ramp
15 RADIAL TIRES ON: 15 Galvanized Wheels
AXLE(S) TYPE: Tandem, dropped
AXLE(S) CAPACITY: 3500lb/ea
HITCH: 2 5/16" Ball
JACK: 8,000 LB
OTHER OPTIONS: Bar Lock
Standard Options with all CTC Trailers:
Screwless exterior cladding (.30) with checker plate trim all around
Polished aluminum fenders
One piece aluminum roof
Angled diamond checker plate stone guard on v-nose
16 o/c square tubing frame (Roof, Walls & Floor)
Curb-side man-door
3/4 fir plywood floor
3/8 fir plywood on walls
Exterior L.E.D lighting
Side Vents
RV Latch
For the full 2020 Canadian Trailer Company Lineup, please visit www.canadiantrailercompany.net
All trailers come with a 3-year manufacturers warranty. Some conditions apply. See store for details.
