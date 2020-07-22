Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V-Nose Cargo Tailer

0 KM

Details Description

$8,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,395

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2020 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V-Nose Cargo Tailer

2020 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V-Nose Cargo Tailer

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V-Nose Cargo Tailer

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  2. 1595876921
  3. 1595876929
  4. 1595876926
  5. 1595876994
  6. 1595876928
  7. 1595876935
  8. 1595877007
  9. 1595876930
  10. 1595876927
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5391932
  • Stock #: T5925
  • VIN: 2C9BAGCSXL3315925

$8,395

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # T5925
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Text or Call 519-400-6666 for quick response!

Canadian Built Trailers - Cargo Trailers

Custom build your trailer at Troys Toys today!

Visit our website www.troystoys.net for full inventory.

OVER 100 TRAILERS IN STOCK!!

*Prices do not include sales tax or registration*

 

This Model:

2020 CTC 7x14 V Nose

(Size does not include the v-nose; size plus the v-nose)

HEIGHT: 6'6" 

COLOUR: Charcoal

FRAME: Steel

REAR DOOR: Ramp Door

15 RADIAL TIRES ON: 15 Galvanized Wheels

AXLE(S) TYPE: Tandem, Dropped

AXLE(S) CAPACITY: 3500lb/ea

HITCH: 2 5/16" Ball

JACK: 8,000 LB

OTHER OPTIONS: Bar Lock

 

Standard Options with all CTC Trailers:

Screwless exterior cladding (.30) with checker plate trim all around

Polished aluminum fenders

One piece aluminum roof

Angled diamond checker plate stone guard on v-nose

16 o/c square tubing frame (Roof, Walls & Floor)

Curb-side man-door

3/4 fir plywood floor

3/8 fir plywood on walls

Exterior L.E.D lighting

Side Vents

RV Latch

 

For the full 2020 Canadian Trailer Company Lineup, please visit www.canadiantrailercompany.net

 

All trailers come with a 3-year manufacturers warranty. Some conditions apply. See store for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2019 Kia Sportage LX
 92,914 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,475 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 39,855 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory