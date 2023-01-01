Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

68,000 KM

Details Features

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
HD LT

HD LT

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10172430
  • Stock #: 255021
  • VIN: 1GC1YNE77LF255021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 255021
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

