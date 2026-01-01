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Look at this certified 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Leather | DVD | Navi | Heated Seats + Steering | Power Sliding Doors + Liftgate | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan features the following options: Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Leather | DVD | Navi | Heated Seats + Steering | Power Sliding Doors + Liftgate | and More !

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14235473

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Leather | DVD | Navi | Heated Seats + Steering | Power Sliding Doors + Liftgate | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14235473
  2. 14235473
  3. 14235473
Contact Seller
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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG5LR246613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Leather | DVD | Navi | Heated Seats + Steering | Power Sliding Doors + Liftgate | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan features the following options: Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
dvd player
Navigation System

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Side Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan