2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 1 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9675073

9675073 Stock #: LR228506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 92,131 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Comfort Climate Control Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.