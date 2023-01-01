Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,131 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
SXT "STOW N GO" Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Traction Control and More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9675073
  • Stock #: LR228506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,131 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholders , Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clean Carfax.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

