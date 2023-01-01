2020 Ford Edge

$32,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10348689

10348689 Stock #: LBB20010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth Interior Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Additional Features AWD LEATHER 20" Alloy Wheels STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.