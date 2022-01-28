Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

50,000 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT - Backup Cam - Heated Seats

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT - Backup Cam - Heated Seats

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8255509
  Stock #: B77445
  VIN: 1FMSK8DH9LGB77445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

