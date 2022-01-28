2020 Ford Explorer

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255509

8255509 Stock #: B77445

B77445 VIN: 1FMSK8DH9LGB77445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.