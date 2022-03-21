$69,997+ tax & licensing
$69,997
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Platinum | 6.5' Box | Power Boards | Nav | Park Assist |
Location
$69,997
+ taxes & licensing
25,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8951137
- Stock #: 21-983X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Platinum 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
AGATE BLACK
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
