2020 GMC Sierra 1500

84,824 KM

Details Description Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 157" Denali/ DURAMAX DIESEL/ LONG BOX

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 157" Denali/ DURAMAX DIESEL/ LONG BOX

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003103
  • VIN: 1GTU9FET2LZ206109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,824 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER/ CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED 4x4 DIESEL DENALI. This beautiful 2020 GMC Sierra Denali is loaded with virtually every single option available for this model year. This Sierra features the brand-new all-aluminum 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo diesel Duramax engine, this Duramax gives this truck class-leading fuel economy while still providing enough torque to get the job done! This Sierra comes equipped with a custom, colourmatched carperntery bed cap, as well as a Cargo Ease bed slidout!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

