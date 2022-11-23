Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

148,187 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Denali

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

148,187KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9412639
  Stock #: 103017
  VIN: 1GTU9FEL8LZ103017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,187 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Box Liner
Sliding Rear Window
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

