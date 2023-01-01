2020 GMC Sierra 1500...

$53,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 6 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9697645

9697645 Stock #: 259871

259871 VIN: 1GTP9EED3LZ259871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 259871

Mileage 110,675 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Power Sunroof tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.