2020 Gulf Stream Grand River

0 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2020 Gulf Stream Grand River

2020 Gulf Stream Grand River

29BHS

2020 Gulf Stream Grand River

29BHS

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8424978
  Stock #: T5963
  VIN: 1NL1G3021L1137329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # T5963
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

