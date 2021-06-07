2020 Honda Insight

$28,788 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7234946

7234946 Stock #: LE400520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features Navigation System ONE OWNER Reverse Camera LEATHER Blind Spot Monitor CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.