2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$17,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10280805

10280805 Stock #: 23N2166

23N2166 VIN: KMHD74LF5LU015154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

