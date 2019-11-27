Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package

Location

Milburn Sales & Service Inc.

219 Brock Rd North, Guelph, ON N1H 6H9

519-822-9949

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,099KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389330
  • Stock #: 19926
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9LU895496
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Previous Daily Rental, ON vehicle, No accidents - Clean CarFax

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

