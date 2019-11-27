2020 Hyundai Elantra

Previous Daily Rental, ON vehicle, No accidents - Clean CarFax
- Safety
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Map Lights
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Seating
- Heated Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Digital clock
- Powertrain
- Windows
- Security
- Additional Features
- Rear View Camera
- Cloth Interior
- Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Electronic Compass
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Lane Departure Warning
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Side Airbag
