2020 Hyundai KONA

9298621 Stock #: 22N1961

22N1961 VIN: KM8K5CA51LU424429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

