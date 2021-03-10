2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified

$53,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6809510

6809510 Stock #: LC281160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Parking Sensors Reverse Camera LEATHER 20" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Lane Departure Warning STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Forward collision alert Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.