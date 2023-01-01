2020 Jeep Wrangler

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 6 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10269084

10269084 Stock #: 341655

341655 VIN: 1C4GJXAN9LW341655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 20,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Rear Mounted Spare Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.