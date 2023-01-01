Menu
2020 Kia Forte

44,631 KM

Details Description Features

$24,398

+ tax & licensing
$24,398

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ - Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Blind Spot + Cross Traffic Alert, CarPlay + Android, & More!

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ - Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Blind Spot + Cross Traffic Alert, CarPlay + Android, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 9801808
  2. 9801808
$24,398

+ taxes & licensing

44,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9801808
  • Stock #: LE203518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,631 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Kia Forte Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Forte boasts a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

