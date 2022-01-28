Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

76,000 KM

$39,488

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

EX V6, 7 Passenger, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats + Steering, Push Button Start, & Much More!

EX V6, 7 Passenger, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats + Steering, Push Button Start, & Much More!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8266962
  • Stock #: LG625407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Kia Sorento Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Sorento boasts a 3.3 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel. Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, 7 Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Push Button Start.*Visit Us TodayStop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!**800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)*CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
am/fm
Dual Zone Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Push Button Start
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

