2020 Kia Soul

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 7 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10195644

10195644 Stock #: 061645

061645 VIN: KNDJ33AU5L7061645

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,755 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.