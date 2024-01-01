Menu
Check out this certified 2020 Kia Sportage EX S. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage features the following options: Reverse Camera, Panoramic Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

2020 Kia Sportage

18,000 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

EX S

2020 Kia Sportage

EX S

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2020 Kia Sportage EX S. Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage features the following options: Reverse Camera, Panoramic Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Kia Sportage