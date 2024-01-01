$24,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD at
2020 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD at
Location
Guelph City Mazda
949 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9
519-837-3020
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
13,129KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBB75LM126754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Price Includes: 7 YEAR/140,000 KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY STARTING FROM ORIGINAL IN SERVICE DATE, 24 HOUR ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, AVAILABLE EXTENDED COVERAGE, TRANSFERABLE BENEFITS, 30 DAY 3000 KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE, LOW LOW FINANCE RATES, Current Mazda Owners are eligible for discounted finance rates! Price is plus taxes and licensing.
Each and every vehicle includes the PREMIUM GUELPH CITY MAZDA EXPERIENCE. We put our vehicles through a meticulous 160-point inspection along with our exclusive pre-owned storybook (Including the vehicle’s place of origin, safety report disclosure, car proof history report, and all available service records), providing you complete peace of mind with your purchase. Come in and see why it certainly is worth the drive to Guelph!
Each and every vehicle includes the PREMIUM GUELPH CITY MAZDA EXPERIENCE. We put our vehicles through a meticulous 160-point inspection along with our exclusive pre-owned storybook (Including the vehicle's place of origin, safety report disclosure, car proof history report, and all available service records), providing you complete peace of mind with your purchase. Come in and see why it certainly is worth the drive to Guelph!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Guelph City Mazda
949 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Guelph City Mazda
519-837-3020
2020 Mazda CX-30