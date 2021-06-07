Menu
2020 Mazda CX-9

27,163 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

2020 Mazda CX-9

2020 Mazda CX-9

GS-| LOW KMS!!| Leather| 3rd Row| Roof| Bluetooth|

2020 Mazda CX-9

GS-| LOW KMS!!| Leather| 3rd Row| Roof| Bluetooth|

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7268690
  Stock #: EN20904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  Stock # EN20904
  • Mileage 27,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn your attention over to this sophisticated and reliable 2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD
This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is equipped with a powerful a 2.5 L engine that powers this Automatic transmission. It is in immaculate condition. Extreme low mileage of 27,163 km makes it stand out and makes its price unbeatable.
This powerful and reliable vehicle will not only spoil you during your daily commute with elegance and comfort, but it will also deliver a smooth and safe drive every time you sit behind its wheel.

This model comes in an elegant and bold Red Exterior complemented to a Black Leather Interior. Power Front Seats that are Heated, together with a Heated Leather Steering Wheel will provide you comfort during harsh Canadian winters. Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Headlights, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Back-Up Camera will keep you and your passengers even more safe and comfortable.
For even more comfort enjoy the Power Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start and Entry, and Bluetooth Connection. To top things off, this SUV will provide comfortable seating for up to 6 people with the 3rd Row Sitting
Come in to see us at our Cambridge Hyundai Dealership that is Located at 1962 EAGLE St. N, CAMBRIDGE, ON N3H 0A1 to claim your 2020 Mazda CX-9.

ONE MASSIVE LOCATION: both USED and NEW vehicles available.

TRADE-INS WELCOME: We offer top dollar for trade-ins.

OFERING HASSLE-FREE, HAGGLE-FREE, COMPETITVE PRICING UP-FRONT

FINANCING and LEASING options available on most vehicles

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included with all used vehicles

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE: includes extra warranty, lower interest rates, 7-day exchange privileges

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is a previous daily rental.

Check in with one of our Sales Representatives for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

