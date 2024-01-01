$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S FWD
2020 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S FWD
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # m159741
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**2020 MINI Cooper S Only 44,000 km!**
Looking for a fun, stylish, and sporty ride? Check out this 2020 MINI Cooper S with just 44,000 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax report for your peace of mind. This turbocharged beauty is perfect for city streets or open roads, combining iconic design with thrilling performance.
Packed with premium features:
- **Panoramic Sunroof**
- **Heated Leather Seats**
- **Apple CarPlay/Android Auto**
- **Harman Kardon Sound System**
- **Navigation System**
- **LED Headlights & Fog Lights**
The MINI Cooper S is known for its sharp handling and punchy performance, while offering top-notch fuel efficiency. Whether you're commuting to work or taking a weekend getaway, this MINI will turn heads while delivering an engaging driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Royal City Fine Cars
Royal City Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277