<p>**2020 MINI Cooper S Only 44,000 km!**</p><br><br><p>Looking for a fun, stylish, and sporty ride? Check out this 2020 MINI Cooper S with just 44,000 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax report for your peace of mind. This turbocharged beauty is perfect for city streets or open roads, combining iconic design with thrilling performance.</p><br><br><br><p>Packed with premium features: </p><br><p>- **Panoramic Sunroof** </p><br><p>- **Heated Leather Seats** </p><br><p>- **Apple CarPlay/Android Auto** </p><br><p>- **Harman Kardon Sound System** </p><br><p>- **Navigation System** </p><br><p>- **LED Headlights & Fog Lights**</p><br><br><p>The MINI Cooper S is known for its sharp handling and punchy performance, while offering top-notch fuel efficiency. Whether youre commuting to work or taking a weekend getaway, this MINI will turn heads while delivering an engaging driving experience.</p><br><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727274718745_02371194048802505 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2020 MINI 3 Door

44,000 KM

$21,995

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Used
44,000KM
VIN wmwxr5c08l2m15974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # m159741
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
3.47 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V Twin Power Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Compatible Remote CD
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

