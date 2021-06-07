Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

39,082 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

|LOW KMS!!|AWD|Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

|LOW KMS!!|AWD|Heated Seats

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

  1. 7268687
  2. 7268687
  3. 7268687
  4. 7268687
  5. 7268687
  6. 7268687
  7. 7268687
  8. 7268687
  9. 7268687
  10. 7268687
  11. 7268687
  12. 7268687
  13. 7268687
  14. 7268687
  15. 7268687
  16. 7268687
  17. 7268687
  18. 7268687
  19. 7268687
  20. 7268687
  21. 7268687
  22. 7268687
  23. 7268687
  24. 7268687
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7268687
  • Stock #: EN03549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # EN03549
  • Mileage 39,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn your attention over to this sophisticated and reliable 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander This Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with a powerful a 2.4 L engine that powers this CV transmission. It is in immaculate condition. Extreme low mileage of 39,082 km makes it stand out and makes its price unbeatable. This powerful and reliable vehicle will not only spoil you during your daily commute with elegance and comfort, but it will also deliver a smooth and safe drive every time you sit behind its wheel. This model comes in an elegant and bold Red Exterior complimented to elegant Cloth Interior. As an added feature this SUV Comes with 16" Alloy Wheels. The Power Front Seats that are Heated will provide you comfort during harsh Canadian winters. The Brake Assist, Stability Control, and Automatic Headlights will keep you and your passengers even more safe and comfortable. For even more comfort enjoy the Smart Device Integration, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection and Keyless Entry. To top things off, this SUV will provide comfortable seating for up to 8 people with the 3rd Row Sitting. Visit Us Today Come in to see us at our Cambridge Hyundai Dealership that is Located at 1962 EAGLE St. N, CAMBRIDGE, ON N3H 0A1 to claim your 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION: both USED and NEW vehicles available TRADE-INS WELCOME: We offer top dollar for trade-ins. OFFERING HASSLE-FREE, HAGGLE-FREE, COMPETITIVE PRICING UP-FRONT FINANCING and LEASING options available on most vehicles
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included with all used vehicles CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE: includes extra warranty, lower interest rates, 7-day exchange privileges
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees. This 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a previous daily rental. Check in with one of our Sales Representatives for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 57,934 KM
$22,177 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,418 KM
$37,593 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX
 39,618 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-866-904-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-904-1973

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory