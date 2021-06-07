+ taxes & licensing
1-866-904-1973
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
+ taxes & licensing
Turn your attention over to this sophisticated and reliable 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander This Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with a powerful a 2.4 L engine that powers this CV transmission. It is in immaculate condition. Extreme low mileage of 39,082 km makes it stand out and makes its price unbeatable. This powerful and reliable vehicle will not only spoil you during your daily commute with elegance and comfort, but it will also deliver a smooth and safe drive every time you sit behind its wheel. This model comes in an elegant and bold Red Exterior complimented to elegant Cloth Interior. As an added feature this SUV Comes with 16" Alloy Wheels. The Power Front Seats that are Heated will provide you comfort during harsh Canadian winters. The Brake Assist, Stability Control, and Automatic Headlights will keep you and your passengers even more safe and comfortable. For even more comfort enjoy the Smart Device Integration, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection and Keyless Entry. To top things off, this SUV will provide comfortable seating for up to 8 people with the 3rd Row Sitting. Visit Us Today Come in to see us at our Cambridge Hyundai Dealership that is Located at 1962 EAGLE St. N, CAMBRIDGE, ON N3H 0A1 to claim your 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION: both USED and NEW vehicles available TRADE-INS WELCOME: We offer top dollar for trade-ins. OFFERING HASSLE-FREE, HAGGLE-FREE, COMPETITIVE PRICING UP-FRONT FINANCING and LEASING options available on most vehicles
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included with all used vehicles CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE: includes extra warranty, lower interest rates, 7-day exchange privileges
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees. This 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander is a previous daily rental. Check in with one of our Sales Representatives for more details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7