2020 Nissan Pathfinder

84,210 KM

Details

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech, Navigation, 7 Pass, Adaptive Cruise, Back-Up Camera, Heated seats/Wheel & Much More!

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech, Navigation, 7 Pass, Adaptive Cruise, Back-Up Camera, Heated seats/Wheel & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 9748927
  2. 9748927
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

84,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9748927
  • Stock #: LC595277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,210 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Nissan Pathfinder Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Pathfinder delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 7 Passenger, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-XXXX

519-836-2900

