2020 Nissan Pathfinder

$31,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9748927

9748927 Stock #: LC595277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 84,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats 7 PASSENGER Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.