2020 Nissan Rogue

$26,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10051056

10051056 Stock #: LC807309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.