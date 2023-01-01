$37,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,320KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFBT7LN262573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,320 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-XXXX(click to show)
2020 RAM 1500