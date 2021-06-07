2020 Subaru WRX

+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
RECARO SEATS, NAV, SUNROOF, LOADED. This 2020 STI is an exciting and well-equipped daily driver! Finished in the iconic, World Rally Blue, the paint that was originally used on the legendary Subaru Rally Team Cars, this STI looks stunning while driving down the road. The SportTech package is the top of the line for the STI, and gives this car great features to make for a more comfortable ride. The STI features a notorious Turbocharged Boxer that produces over 300HP, paired with Subarus intelligent AWD, this car can do 0-60mph in less than 5 seconds! Options and features include; Harmon Kardon Sound with Subwoofer, Recaro Suede/Leather Seats, Rear Wing, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Quad Exhaust, Limited Slip Differentials, Alloy Wheels, Painted Calipers, Reverse Camera,and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9