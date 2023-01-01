2020 Tesla Model 3

$48,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10488180

10488180 Stock #: 626371

626371 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1LF626371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.