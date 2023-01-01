Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

57,000 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10488180
  • Stock #: 626371
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1LF626371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

